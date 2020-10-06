Gene "Pop" Giorgetti
Gene "Pop" Giorgetti was born September 27, 1925 legal Italian immigrants Giuseppe and Rosa Giorgetti who owned a farm in Half Moon Bay, CA. They produced artichokes and Brussel sprouts on their family farm until Giuseppe's untimely death in 1934.
Gene was ten years. old when his mother relocated to San Francisco. Soon after she met and married Tripoli Remedia who was a good man and stepfather to young Gene and family. Gene attended Everett Jr. High and Mission High school excelling in track and soccer. Leaving high school at age 17, Gene "fudged" on his age in order to enlist in the US Navy. During one of his visits home he met Alice Bien at a social function and they were soon married in 1944. After the war, Gene and Alice set up home in Penngrove, CA. By 1951, they bought the 5-acre ranch they were renting from Joe Alieg, a long-time Penngrovian. This morphed into a life-long friendship and Joe became the Giorgetti's tenant and lived out his remaining years there. Gene and Alice built their working chicken ranch into eight thousand laying hens along with milk cows, goats, rabbits, ducks, geese and pigs. Both Gene and Alice worked second jobs to make ends meet, since the egg industry was floundering, always making sure food was on the table!
Gene lived most of his entire life in Penngrove raising his family, building friendships and socializing with like-long time local families. Working various local businesses such as Feikert and Fori, Lasher Hatchery, Penngrove Feed Store, Wacker House Moving, and Hunt and Behrens. Pop's longest career choice was at Mare Island Navel Shipyard as a nuclear pipe welder working on atomic submarines. That was his "pride and joy" welding on submarines!
Throughout the years Gene's young son started referring to his Dad as "Pop"..... It just fit! It soon became the norm ... as the years past most everyone now refers to Gene as "Pop".
Pop enjoyed traveling in his motor home with Alice, taking his skipjack to the local bays, his many trips to Hawaii. He labored in love growing the 'ole Italian beans in the garden. Pop was an excellent cook sharing good food and drink with friends and family. Pop always had plenty of food no matter how many people were seated at his table. Pop was a true patriot and very much loved his family. He had fun playing tricks on his children and grandchildren, especially when older. His love of friends was reflective on how much fun he had when involved with them.
Pop leaves behind three children Gene A. "Gino", Linda, and Cynthia (Terry), grandfather of three Jennifer (Ron), Natalie (J.C.) and Andrea (Daniel); great grandfather of four Ben, Lily, Andrew, and Grant; nephew King George; and niece Dale O'Conner. He was preceded in death by his sister Yolanda Long; father and mother-in-law Alfred and Dora Bien; brother-in-law Fred Bien (Gladys); and brother-in-law George Long (King George).
Pop will be sorely missed by all who loved him!
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Liberty Cemetery, Petaluma. In lieu of flowers, the family prefer memorials be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
