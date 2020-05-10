Gene Kenneth Stokes
With great sadness, Verna, his wife of 22 years said goodbye to Gene Kenneth Stokes, 83, on May 1, 2020 after a short illness.
Gene was born to Mary and Kenneth Stokes at the Presidio of Monterey, Monterey, California on December 11, 1936.
Gene attended Monterey High School where he excelled academically and was an exceptional athlete, holding the school's pole vault record for many years.
In 1955, Gene went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Navy. While in the military, he married Jean Celeri in 1958. They had three children Mark, Jill and Jon and shared a loving marriage for 33 years until her passing in 1992.
After his service, Gene attended San Francisco State University where he received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Gene's career began as a Human Resource Manager and in 1964 he moved his family from San Francisco to Santa Rosa to work for C&D Batteries. During his 20 year career with C&D Batteries he was promoted from Human Resource Manger to Plant Manager until their closure in 1984. Following his tenure with C&D Batteries, Gene worked as a Human Resource Manager for P.E. O'Hair in San Francisco, Pokka Beverages in American Canyon and Flex-Weigh Corporation in Santa Rosa.
In 1997, Gene married Verna Buffington. During their 22 year marriage, they both enjoyed many trips to Monterey, San Diego and the Hawaiian Islands where Maui became their favorite place to visit. During a trip to Kaui for the Grand Slam of Golf, Gene and Verna had the opportunity to meet the professional basketball player Charles Barkley. That was the highlight of Gene's vacation. They enjoyed organizing bus trips to Lake Tahoe with their Exchange Bank friends and celebrating special occasions with family.
Throughout the years, Gene was active in coaching his children's sports teams. He enjoyed all sports and attended major corporate sponsored sporting events including the World Series with the A's baseball team and the Raiders football playoffs.
Gene was a talented writer and masterful communicator who could write poetry and business communications with ease. He enjoyed cooking for the family, preparing meals to perfection. Gardening was another passion of Gene's, growing the most beautiful begonias and having the best looking lawn on the block. Gene looked forward to family gatherings for special occasions, especially for Father's Day and his birthday.
Gene is survived by his beloved wife Verna, his children Mark (Lisa), Jill and Jon, sisters Jan, Diane (Lloyd), Jackie, sister in law Donna, step-children Renee, Gregory, Eric (Michelle), Ryan (Jennifer), grandchildren Rikki (Jeromy), Kendal, Devin (Alex), Joshua, Lauren (Tony), Emmett, nine great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. All of whom he enjoyed spending time with and loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice (stjoesonoma.org).
A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Press Democrat on May 10, 2020.