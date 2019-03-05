|
Gennaro Fiorentino
Passed away in San Rafael, CA on February 28,2019. Loving husband of Mafalda Ceraldi Fiorentino. Beloved brother of the late Giuseppe Fiorentino, Caterina Fiorentino Lombari and Lucia Fiorentino Guida. Cherished father of Raffaele G. Fiorentino, Elvira S. Fiorentino, and Caterina L. Fiorentino (Dominique Toulon). Beloved uncle of Tommaso and Maria Rosaria Lombari and numerous nieces and nephews in Italy. Adored grandfather of Julian D. Toulon. A native of Naples, Italy. Age 84 years. Gennaro came to the U.S. in 1959 and resided in San Francisco where he was a member of the Police force and later in Petaluma for 45 years. He worked as a machinist with Stero Co. (40 years) retiring in 2002 and was Secretary Treasurer for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace workers. He worked to set a high standard and improve working conditions and benefits for his co-workers and their families. Gennaro dedicated his life to the well being of his family and community. Visitation will be Thursday March 7, 2019 from 1:00pm to 8:00 pm at PARENT -SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA with the Vigil service at 7:00 pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday March 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma, CA. Committal services will be on Monday March 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Italian Cemetery, Colma, CA. The family prefer memorials be made to . www.mda.org/Donate
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019