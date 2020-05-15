Geoffrey Allen Leroy Bolt, M.D.

1932 - 2020

Dr. Geoffrey Bolt, of Sebastopol, CA, died April 14, 2020 at age 87. Geoff was born in Gunnislake, Cornwall, UK in 1932, and grew up in nearby Calstock. He vividly remembered World War II as a young child and recalled seeing the German bombing of nearby Plymouth. He earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Birmingham (UK) in 1957.

In 1961, he immigrated with his first wife Theresa Barnett and their young family to the US for his medical residency. They eventually settled in San Francisco, CA.

Geoff married his second wife Margaret Hileman in 1970, and moved to Sebastopol in 1972 where he practiced Internal Medicine until retiring in 2000. He was Chief of Staff at Sebastopol's Palm Drive Hospital in the 1980s, and President of the Sonoma County Medical Association 1984-1985.

After "retirement" at the age of 68, Geoff took classes in paralegal studies, writing, and pine-needle basketry. His English brother-in-law Peter rekindled his love of woodworking, and he often combined his wood-turning with pine-needle weavings to create unique works of art. For several years he showed his art during open studios alongside his wife Maggie, and son Dennis' artwork. When not traveling and visiting his family in England, he kept busy with gardening, fishing, cooking, reading, history, crosswords and jigsaw puzzles.

The last two years of his life he was able to live at home with the help of wonderful caregivers Mele and Izzy Radrodro and their team from Caring Friends Home Health Care agency. His quiet, cheerful personality will long be remembered by his many friends, colleagues, and patients.

He is survived by his wife Margaret Bolt of Sebastopol, CA; sister Shirley Langman and nieces Julie and Andrea Langman of the UK; children Michael Bolt (Kathy) of Dell Rapids, SD; Susan (Jim) Kaye of San Diego, CA; David (Beth) Bolt of Scotts Valley, CA; Debbie Bolt of Dana Point, CA and Dennis (JoVonne) Bolt of Sebastopol, CA. He enjoyed the love of eleven grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



