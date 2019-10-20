|
|
George Albert Frye
1938 - 2019
George Albert Frye, known to his friends and family as a world-traveling bon vivant, died September 27, 2019, in Santa Rosa, California. He was 81. The cause was related to his metastasized prostate cancer.
Mr Frye was born and raised in Southern California, graduated from Fullerton Union High School in 1956 and attended the University of Colorado on a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship. He majored in both chemical engineering and business management. He served four years in the U.S. Navy, primarily on WestPac tours, and remained in the naval reserves for 20 years where he rose to a commander.
After his naval service, Mr Frye joined petroleum and energy related businesses working ultimately in the then newly emerging
geothermal energy field. During this period, he earned a professional degree in petroleum engineering at Stanford University.
In 1976, Mr Frye purchased a new home in Santa Rosa, California and immersed himself in the local viticulture industry, even owning a portion of a small vineyard where he helped stomp grapes, fill barrels and then bottle their wine. Santa Rosa was his home base for 43 years but he lost his house in the terrible 2017 Tubbs Fire. A new house is under construction on that site.
From his trip as a midshipman through the Panama Canal to the tip of Chile to his final days traveling in Ireland, Mr Frye toured the world with a keen interest in local culture and food. He signed on as the rest and recreation officer aboard his ships so he could book local tours in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and other Far East cities and act as the officer on duty. He combined trips to family posted overseas, and trips to geothermal conferences with personal travel. He took great advantage of his Stanford connections and frequently went on their sponsored tours on all continents. In one case, he barely missed the pirates south of Yemen and toured Sana'a and Saudi Arabia under heavy security guard. He became a known expert on local wines, bread and cheeses. If these were not on offer, he would seek the local specialties.
Mr Frye combined his travels with numerous scuba dives. He dove the Red Sea, the Barrier Reef, the Galapagos and many sights off Indonesia. He was last certified to continue diving when he was 75.
From a loving family, he was predeceased by his father Albert Lawrence Frye, his mother Ruby Mayer Frye, and sister Joanne Frye Nay. His survivors include his sisters Judy Roos and Jackie Afram, six nieces and nephews and two grand nephews and two grand nieces.
To honor his memory, donations in his name may be made to Stanford University.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019