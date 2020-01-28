|
George Alfred Beltrametti
George Alfred Beltrametti born January 23rd, 1937 passed away peacefully in his Petaluma home on his 83rd birthday! George was the son of Alice and Alfred Beltrametti and the grandson of John and Josephine Gilardi.
During his early years he enjoyed helping his parents with the family dairy; which provided milk to the Marin French Cheese Factory. He attended UC Davis and later worked for Ghilotti Bros. and managed Stony Point Rock Quarry.
In 1989 he became an organic vegetable farmer with Al Barindelli and was later joined by Luis and Marty. He enjoyed both hunting at the deer camp and ocean fishing with dear friends and family. George also thoroughly enjoyed his daily lunch and beverage at The Aquarium.
George was preceded in death by Barbara and their daughter, LaVon. He is survived by his loving wife, June; faithful companion, Lucy; daughter Londa (David) Leveroni; grandchildren Michael (Carly) Dressel, Jennifer (Erik) Williams, Niki Beltrametti and Thomas James. George is also survived by his great-grandchildren Dara, Kyle, Cadden, Anthony, Caitlyn, Trinity and Mason George; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and the supportive Studdert/O'Mohundro Family.
George's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the many friends and neighbors who supported him throughout his life, to Hospice of Petaluma and to Ben and Charles for their loving care.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Services to be held at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary on Thursday, January 30th at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow at the Petaluma Elks Club at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd. # A., Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020