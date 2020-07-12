George Alves

George Harold Alves, loving father of three daughters and proud grandfather of three, passed away on July 3, 2020, age 97.

George was born July 10, 1922 in Santa Rosa, CA to John and Helen Alves. He graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1941 and began his apprenticeship with Mare Island Naval Shipyard as Marine Electrician. During World War II, he enlisted in the Army and served 22 months with the 726th Amphibian Tractor Battalion in the Pacific theater. Post war, he resumed his apprenticeship where, during his 35 year career, he rose to Nuclear Engineering Technician. George loved working with nuclear submarine reactors and the camaraderie of his coworkers.

On March 16th, 1947, he married Dorothy Fowler. They raised three daughters, Pamela, Debora and Cynthia.

As a youth, he loved dabbling with electronics and fishing the local lakes and streams. He instilled his love of the outdoors to his daughters with camping trips at Lake Pillsbury and summer stays along the Russian River. After retiring, George and Dorothy travelled the Western US in their trailer, and became avid rock hounds. George had no trouble finding new hobbies or teaching himself new skills. He was especially talented with his hands, and he loved to use them. Whether creating jewelry from gemstones that he cut, polished and faceted himself, building a deck, or firing pottery, he was happiest when immersed in a project.

George was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Helen, brother Robert, and daughter, Debora Herman. He is survived by his daughters Pamela (Steve) Lorenz and Cynthia (Jerry) Roach, and grandchildren Thomas (Kate) Keiser, Nicholas Roach and Brietta Linney, and Lindsay (Collin) Johnson.

George never lost his zest for life or his sense of humor. In the face of many recent health challenges, he demonstrated incredible strength and resilience. His family, of which he was immensely proud, will always be inspired by his courage. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



