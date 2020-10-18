1/1
George Brockmann Fisher
1931 - 2020
George Brockmann Fisher
October 7, 1931 - October 5, 2020
Fondly remembering George B. Fisher who passed away a few
days shy of his 89th birthday. Dad was generous with his time
and time was generous to him. His fruitful life was full of love and devotion to his children Cheryl, Stuart, Yvonne and Jennifer, grandchildren Dominic, Zachary and Omar, and his beautiful wife, Bonnie. Loving brother to Earl Webster Fisher II and preceded in death by his parents, Earl W. Fisher and Sophia Melendez Brockmann. Thanks dad. You were always there for us, spoiling us, listening to us with gentle pause and consideration. You can rest now. We will think of you everyday. Rest in peace.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
