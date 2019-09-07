|
George Dewey Slender
George Dewey Slender passed away on August 26, 2019 at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, California. He was 85. George grew up in Santa Rosa, California, and spent his long and full life devoted to family. George was the eldest son of parents Irene and Charlie Slender, husband to Verna, brother to Tucker and Charles, father to Steve, George, and Monte, and a consistent role model to his eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
An accomplished athlete, George is prominently featured in the Santa Rosa Junior College Hall of Fame and played football on scholarship at the University of Oregon. He also played basketball throughout Asia with the Harlem Globetrotters, and was signed to play baseball for the Cleveland Indians before being drafted to serve in the US Army's 5th Infantry Division. George spent 57 years in horse racing, most notably as a distinguished Steward at racetracks throughout California and the western United States.
George was interred during a private family service at Fairhaven Memorial Park in Santa Ana, California. The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life gathering in the near future. Please contact [email protected] for more information.
