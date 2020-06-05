George Duncan

March 6, 1925 - May 31, 2020

George Robert Duncan passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. George was born on March 6, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He moved to the bay area at the age of five, settling first in Oakland where he attended Oakland High School and then the University of California, Berkeley. George served in the Navy during World War II on the destroyer USS Trathen. After the war, George returned to Cal and met his wife Nancy. Their marriage lasted 70 years.

George was hired by Shell Oil Company, working in human resources and running various management development programs. George started with Shell in Emeryville, moving on to New York City, Houston, Los Angeles and back to Houston. He retired in 1981 and moved back to the bay area. In retirement, George and Nancy lived in Novato and then Santa Rosa. While in Novato he volunteered for Marin County, providing leadership development and other services. He did this for ten years.

George is survived by his wife Nancy, his two children, John and Janet, John's wife Florence, two grandchildren, Eric and Brian, and one great grandson, Sam. George loved being around others, discussing ideas and events, hiking, exploring new areas, reading and spending time with family. He died peacefully at home with family by his side.



