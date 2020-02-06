Home

George Edson Williams Notice
George Edson Williams
George Edson Williams passed away at the age of 91 in
Calistoga on January 18, 2020 with his loving family at his side. Born in 1928 in San Jose, he graduated from Vallejo HS in 1945 then San Jose State College in 1950. After four years in the US Air Force he began his career in the computer industry that spanned over 30 years. His passion for adventure took him all over the world on motorcycles, and in antique cars, trains, boats and barges.
He is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Janice Williams. He is survived by his son Mark Williams, daughter Lisa Wilkie, two grandchildren, Kelly Williams and Camille Wilkie, his wife Minna Williams, stepdaughter Cristina Larsen, and brother, Robert Williams.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020
