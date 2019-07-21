|
George Galarneau
October 6, 1964 - July 13, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of George Shelton Galarneau shares the news of his passing on July 13, 2019, he was 54 years old. George was born on October 6, 1964 in Santa Rosa. George was a loving husband to his wife, Sandra; a proud and devoted father to his daughters, Desiree, Kaitlyn and Megan. He was the doting Papa and best buddy to his grandson, Greyson. George was a wonderful son and best friend to his mother and stepfather, Mary and John Linbarger, and to his father and stepmother, Paul and Marie Galarneau; an amazing brother to his sister, Annette Lerdahl and his brother, Daniel Galarneau; a crazy and fun uncle to Jordan and Brittney Lerdahl. George graduated from Santa Rosa High School, Class of '83. The family would like to thank the Pulmonary Hypertension Team at Stanford and his cardiologists, Dr. Ashley and Dr. Dhar for all the care they gave George over the years.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate George's life on Thursday, July 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Internment immediately following at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Stanford Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic in George's name at https://med.stanford.edu/wallcenter/about.html
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019