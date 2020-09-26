1/2
George Henry Bou
1934 - 2020
George Henry Bou
November 2, 1934 - August 30, 2020
Bou, teacher and avid Fisherman dies at 85.
George Henry Bou was born in Philadelphia November 2nd, 1934, the youngest of three sons born to Francisco and Carmen Bou. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and went to school on the GI Bill, earning his Masters degree at the U. of Alaska in Administration.
While teaching at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, he met his sweetheart, Edith Roberts, in the Officer's Club. The family settled in Sonoma County in 1968 where Bou taught Social Studies in a number of schools, mostly Comstock Junior High.
Before retiring in 1999, Bou helped to start Club de Pesca, instilling the joy of fishing in many students. He and Edie loved to travel, and in many places he spent significant time fishing. In addition to the US's Alaska, Gulf of Mexico and Northern California, Bou fished in Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina and Peru's Patagonia, New Zealand, Australia, Bali, France, England and Scotland. Bou has also hunted waterfowl, wild boar, elk, caribou, moose, grizzly bear, dahl sheep, mountain goat, black tail, white tail and mule deer.
A lover of people and adventure, George never met a stranger and had many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edie, his son Robert and wife, Julie, of Austin, TX and his son Bradford of Santa Rosa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 23, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
September 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
