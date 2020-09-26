George Henry BouNovember 2, 1934 - August 30, 2020Bou, teacher and avid Fisherman dies at 85.George Henry Bou was born in Philadelphia November 2nd, 1934, the youngest of three sons born to Francisco and Carmen Bou. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict and went to school on the GI Bill, earning his Masters degree at the U. of Alaska in Administration.While teaching at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, he met his sweetheart, Edith Roberts, in the Officer's Club. The family settled in Sonoma County in 1968 where Bou taught Social Studies in a number of schools, mostly Comstock Junior High.Before retiring in 1999, Bou helped to start Club de Pesca, instilling the joy of fishing in many students. He and Edie loved to travel, and in many places he spent significant time fishing. In addition to the US's Alaska, Gulf of Mexico and Northern California, Bou fished in Canada, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina and Peru's Patagonia, New Zealand, Australia, Bali, France, England and Scotland. Bou has also hunted waterfowl, wild boar, elk, caribou, moose, grizzly bear, dahl sheep, mountain goat, black tail, white tail and mule deer.A lover of people and adventure, George never met a stranger and had many friends.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edie, his son Robert and wife, Julie, of Austin, TX and his son Bradford of Santa Rosa.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.