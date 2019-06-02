|
|
George N. Duncan
Passed away at his home, Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born June 1,1929 and died seven days short of his 90th birthday. Son of the late George and Emma (Garzoli) Duncan. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty) Duncan. Loving father of Irlene Duncan and Norman (Stephanie) Duncan. Cherished grandfather of Christopher (Isaac) Duncan. Brother of the late Ralph Duncan. Brother-in-law of Ellynda Duncan. Dear uncle of Kathryn (Frank) Bianchi and the late Bradley and Stanley Duncan.
A native of Petaluma, CA, he graduated from Tomales High School, class of 1948 and was married to his high school sweetheart, Betty Reid for 65 years. Throughout the years, George enjoyed photography, flying his Super Cub and ranch life.
Private family services were held, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum, Petaluma, CA. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. James Leoni, Dr. Farid Osman, Father Juan Manuel Lopez, and his caregiver, Lui.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tomales Regional History Center, Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, Church of the Assumption of Mary, Tomales, or to Hospice of Petaluma. The family was assisted by PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019