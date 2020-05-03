George Nelson Meeks

George Nelson Meeks, 91, of Glen Ellen, California died of congestive heart failure on March 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his wife Abbie nearby. He was known for his charm, humor, sales ability, and love of golf, family, and the stock market.

George was born to Nelson P. Meeks and Marie Razumovich Meeks on April 27, 1928 in Vancouver, Canada where his father was a U.S. Consul in the Foreign Service. He attended grade school in Vancouver, then graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover and Amherst College before receiving an MBA in 1952 from the Harvard Business School.

He married Sidney Young of Wayzata, MN in 1951. They had two children, Christopher and Laura. In 1958 he married Marcia Caley of Minneapolis and had three children, David, Susan, and Kevin. He married Abigail Smith of Annisquam, MA in 1978. He and Abbie lived in Minneapolis, then Stillwater, MN before moving to San Francisco in 1983 and Sonoma County in 1985.

He first worked for B.C. Telephone in Vancouver before moving to Minneapolis, where he worked for J.M. Dain and Co. as a securities analyst and later as a trader. He left in 1960 to head the trading Department at Craig, Hallum, Inc., but returned to Dain in 1962 to lead a newly formed Institutional Department marketing to banks, insurance companies, and mutual funds in the U.S. In 1966 he traveled to London and made contacts that over time resulted in doing business in the United Kingdom and other countries around the world. In his later years at Dain, he was a Senior Vice President, Director and member of the five person Executive Committee. In 1974 he moved to Piper, Jaffray and Hopwood to become vice-president and manager of the Institutional Department. There he continued to call on clients in the U.S. and internationally and for five continuous years was one of the top six leading producers. In 1983, he joined Montgomery Securities in San Francisco as co-manager of the International Department. Within three years he became a Limited Partner.

He retired in 1993 and focused on his investments and his golf game, often playing five days a week. He also replanted and worked his six-acre vineyard, which produced the grapes for gold and double gold winning, vineyard designated Zinfandel by Wellington Winery in Glen Ellen. When Wellington was sold, he returned to selling his grapes to St. Francis Winery in Kenwood, to whom he sold his first few crops.

Among extracurricular activities, he was a board member and President of the Edina Country Club and the Harvard Business School Club of Minneapolis. He has also been a member of the White Bear Yacht Club in White Bear, MN, the Minneapolis Club and the 1998-1999 Sonoma County Grand Jury as well as a member and Director of the Oakmont Golf Club of Santa Rosa.

George's extensive international business travel allowed him and Abbie the opportunity to travel extensively in Europe and beyond, and for George, an opportunity to sample as many golf courses as he could with friends and family. They enjoyed lovely dining experiences, adventures, and in London, theater, which they continued in Ashland, OR and the Berkeley Rep.

George is survived by his wife Abbie, his children Christopher, Laura (Annie), David (Melanie), Susan (Gary), and Kevin (Sarah), his grandchildren, Chad (Meghan), Eric (Barbara), Shellie (Carey), Ryan (Nichole), Derek, Zachary, George, Charlotte, Lille and Hudson and great grandchildren, Daphne, Brooks (Ryan and Nichole), Juniper Dew and Zephyr (Eric and Barbara) and his brothers Roy and Gary. George embraced life and lived it to the fullest. He was loved, respected and is greatly missed.

Because of the novel Coronavirus, George was unable to donate his remains for scientific research and there will be no celebration of his life at this time.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice for their ministrations to George in his last nine months. They made life much easier for us and allowed him to spend the end of his life at home, with visits from family and friends, surrounded by his vineyard and views of the Valley of the Moon.



