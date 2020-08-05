George NeumannGeorge Neumann passed away at his home in Rohnert Park, CA on July 31, 2020. He was 72 years of age. Born in Muskegon, Michigan in 1947, George was the son of Alfred and Bertha Neumann. He is survived by 2 daughters, Michelle (Daniel) Hug, and Christina (Leonard) Overholser; a son-in-law, Robert Johnson; and five grandchildren: Stephanie Johnson, Max, Auden, Waylon Hug and Dante Overholser. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flavia "Suzie" Neumann; and daughter, Jennifer Johnson.George worked as a Chemical Engineer and retired after a successful 20-year career. He took great pride in his work, and making things better came naturally to him. He was often awarded for his broad engineering knowledge and improvement in safety procedures.George loved learning about his passions: history, guns, archery, fishing and hiking. He loved sharing that knowledge with others. George was a craftsman at heart, making handmade archery bows and arrows, bird calls, knives, fishing poles and most anything else. He took great pride in his ability to "do it himself".George was a family man, first and foremost. He had a wife and three daughters who he loved to take camping, fishing and boating. When at home, the family could always be found enjoying their afternoon weekend bar-b-ques. Later in life, George could be found spending his free-time with his grandchildren. He took great pride in passing on his knowledge to them, explaining how and why things worked. He loved them very much.George will always be remembered for his strong personality. If you met him, you could never forget him, as he tended to be outspoken and always with an opinion. He will be missed.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Following services, his burial will take place at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.