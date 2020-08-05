1/1
George Neumann
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Neumann
George Neumann passed away at his home in Rohnert Park, CA on July 31, 2020. He was 72 years of age. Born in Muskegon, Michigan in 1947, George was the son of Alfred and Bertha Neumann. He is survived by 2 daughters, Michelle (Daniel) Hug, and Christina (Leonard) Overholser; a son-in-law, Robert Johnson; and five grandchildren: Stephanie Johnson, Max, Auden, Waylon Hug and Dante Overholser. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flavia "Suzie" Neumann; and daughter, Jennifer Johnson.
George worked as a Chemical Engineer and retired after a successful 20-year career. He took great pride in his work, and making things better came naturally to him. He was often awarded for his broad engineering knowledge and improvement in safety procedures.
George loved learning about his passions: history, guns, archery, fishing and hiking. He loved sharing that knowledge with others. George was a craftsman at heart, making handmade archery bows and arrows, bird calls, knives, fishing poles and most anything else. He took great pride in his ability to "do it himself".
George was a family man, first and foremost. He had a wife and three daughters who he loved to take camping, fishing and boating. When at home, the family could always be found enjoying their afternoon weekend bar-b-ques. Later in life, George could be found spending his free-time with his grandchildren. He took great pride in passing on his knowledge to them, explaining how and why things worked. He loved them very much.
George will always be remembered for his strong personality. If you met him, you could never forget him, as he tended to be outspoken and always with an opinion. He will be missed.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Following services, his burial will take place at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Burial
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved