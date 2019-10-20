Home

George P. Kinsey

George P. Kinsey
1925 - 2019
George past away October 11, 2019, in Santa Rosa. He was born in Glendale, California in1925. His parents left Glendale in 1929 and were headed to Oregon. when their vehicle broke down in San Francisco. That is where they made their home. George worked for Pacific Gas and Electric from 1945 until he retired in 1982 as a Troubleman. George is survived by daughters Georgia (Mike Hayes), Sebastopol , Linda (Dan Orme) Washington and son Mike (Becky Kinsey) Oregon. George was preceded by wife Dorothy and granddaughter Michelle Hansen. George had six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
No services.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
