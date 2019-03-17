|
George Percy Rostel, MD
Passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, on March 7, 2019 at the age of 93. Born in Fargo, North Dakota, the son of a dermatologist and an opera singer, both immigrants from Germany.
At 17 George left home to attend Stanford University for his undergraduate education. At 23 George graduated from Yale Medical School earning his MD. While at Yale, he met his beloved wife, Ilse. George and Ilse moved to Sonoma County in 1953 where he opened a pediatric practice and was devoted to his patients. Upon retirement, he began working as a family therapist.
George had many interests and hobbies. He had a lifelong love for magic. He was a long time member of The Brotherhood of Magicians. He loved all aspects of magic: performing, the history, collecting magic effects and also meticulously refurbishing them. In addition, he enjoyed woodworking, classical music, fine art and reading, and his beloved dogs. He spent countless hours working on projects in his shop using meticulous care to perfect his project of the moment.
In George's words, he wanted his remembrance to be that "children loved him and he was a little nuts." George was devoted to his wife, Ilse, who preceded him in death in 2002. He is survived by his children, Laura Morita (Ken) and Chris Rostel (Drue); grandchildren, Emily, Hilary, Katie and Sam, and great grandchildren Josie and Maya.
At his request, there will be no service. Private burial will be at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Donations in his memory may be made to a charitable organization of the donor's choosing.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019