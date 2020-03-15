|
George R. Bottarini, Jr.
George R. Bottarini, Jr. was born December 4, 1933 and passed away March 7, 2020.
George's early life was at Twin Oaks Tavern, where his parents lived and worked before his father was called to serve in World War II. George's childhood bedroom was surrounded by cases of liquor as well as model airplanes that his father sent back from overseas. His parents divorced after George, Sr. came back from the war.
George and his father hauled milk as Bottarini & Son before George served the Army in the Korean War. During the Korean War, he worked on the railroad and kept the trains moving on the tracks in all extremes of weather. Ironically, he tested high in secretarial skills for the army. George was not secretarial at all.
After Korea, George became a diesel mechanic and was extremely talented with motors. Twin Oaks Garage became his other home where he proudly fixed big rigs until his own retirement. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good meal, a glass of wine, a cowboy movie and the companionship of friends. He had a great laugh.
George's mother, Lena, had owned and operated The Little Hill restaurant in Petaluma, and it was rare that he would find a ravioli that could compare to his mother's.
A life lesson that he taught his kids, was to always spend time saying goodbye at family gatherings. A lot of life could happen before the next gathering. It was a bonus that it drove his wife, Phyllis, crazy that she couldn't keep track of him. He always had a twinkle in his eyes.
George was predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, the girl-next-door with whom he had shared 52 happily married years. He was fortunate to find love again in Margaret Bordessa, who survives him. George is also survived by his children, Kathy Bottarini, Wendy and Rick Singelmann, Natalie Brogdon, and Steve Bottarini.
George's mother, Lena tended bar, as did his father and step-father. In bar lingo being asked to be 86'd was being asked to leave. George celebrated his 86th birthday this year, and March 7th was his call to go home. His children were with him to say goodbye.
At his request there is no service. Donations may be sent to Ducks Unlimited, Guide Dogs for the Blind, and Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 15, 2020