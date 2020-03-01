|
George R. Weaver
George R. Weaver went to his eternal rest on February 27th, 2020, joining his wife in Heaven. George was born November 14th, 1932 in Whittier, California to Lucy and Delbert Weaver. Following time spent in Grass Valley, the family moved to Nevada City and Browns Valley where Delbert worked in the gold mines. During World War II, the family moved to Stockton where Delbert built Victory ships. George graduated from Stockton High School, then called Stockton College, in 1951. George was awarded a tool set by the Future Farmers of America during his senior year, which he kept throughout his life.
Following graduation, George worked a variety of jobs, including work on a chicken farm, until being drafted into the United States Army in January, 1953. He served as a Mail Clerk with the 44th Infantry, Company F, 123rd Infantry Regiment, until his honorable discharge in January, 1955. In 1958, George enrolled at California Baptist College in Riverside, graduating in 1962 with a Bachelors Degree in Science and Agriculture.
George met the love of his life, Joyce Gaylene Jett, at California Baptist College and they were married in Gridley, California on August 4th, 1962. They moved to Sonoma County in 1963 where George started teaching at Flowery School in the Sonoma Valley, moving to Altamira Middle School in 1969, where he taught history and geography in room A9 until his retirement in 1993.
In 1966, George and Joyce adopted their son Jeffrey and in 1968 they adopted their daughter Jennifer. In 1969, George and Joyce moved to Idaho Drive where they raised their family and lived until their passing, Joyce having passed in 2012.
George was a man of great faith, active at Immanuel Baptist Church, Bennett Valley Baptist Church and most recently Petaluma Valley Baptist Church.
George was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, his sisters Ramona and Francis, and his brother Richard. He is survived by his brothers Delbert (Victoria) and John (Donna), sister-in-law Joy, his son Jeff (Leanne) and grandsons Adam and Tyler, daughter Jennifer and grandson Steven (Courtney), granddaughter Michelle (Cody) and great-granddaughters Hailey, Riley and Olivia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park on Wednesday, March 4th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, George asked that donations be directed to California Baptist University, Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, or Sutter Hospice of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020