George Sequeira, Sr.
Passed away at his home in Petaluma on January 2, 2020.He leaves behind his devoted companion Karyn Roberts of 15 years. Father of George Sequeira Jr. and Jason Sequeira (Nizza) of Petaluma. Brother of Celeste Sequeira of Petaluma and the late Albert Sequeira. Grandfather of Lena, Amber, Aesa, Jack Sequeira and Elicia Zakot (Eyad). Great grandfather of Bentley Learn. Uncle of Debbie Turner (Jesse), Julie Lafranchi, and Lynn Sequeira Fisher (Ken). Also survived by many great nieces and nephews. George started his career as a dairyman in Marin County at a very young age in the 1950's transitioning to Sonoma County in the 1980's to live out his career as a well- known cattle rancher and horseman.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service, Thursday, January 9th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Interment, Cypress Hill Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the YWCA, www.ywcasc.org/.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020