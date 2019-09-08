|
George Stephen Bice
George Stephen Bice, 80, of Healdsburg, passed away on Friday August 16, 2019 with his family and friends at his side.
Steve was born in Ontario, California to Harold and Minn Bice on December 7, 1938. He met his first wife Johanna Thieme at San Fernando High School, they were married on July 25, 1958 in Los Angeles, California, and went on to have two children, Kelton and Laura. Steve and his family moved to Sonoma County in 1966 where they started a landscaping business that he owned up until his death. In his youth, Steve struggled with addiction and found recovery in Narcotics Anonymous. Tired of making the long trek to Berkeley and San Francisco to attend an N.A. meeting, he helped start the very first meeting north of the Golden Gate Bridge. Steve is described by many as a sponsor, a mentor, a predecessor, and a friend. In his later years, Steve enjoyed collecting art, attending N.A. meetings, spending time with family, throwing a frisbee with his great-granddaughter Frankie and beloved dog named Chet, and his season tickets to the San Jose Sharks, his greatest disappointment was that they never won the Stanley Cup! On May 11, 2019 Steve celebrated his 53rd year of recovery.
Steve is survived by his wife Joanne Williams; his children, Laura Bice, Kelton Bice, and daughter-in-law Heidi Bice; his brother Kenneth Bice; his grandchildren, Richard Bice, Lauren Brown and her husband Greg, Julie Bice, Megan Barsuglia, Steven Barsuglia and his wife Jenna, Monique Bice, and Kelton Arcado; and his two great-grandchildren, Nolan Bice and Frankie Brown.
Services will be held at the Petaluma Veterans Building at 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. on September 29th at 11:00 a.m.
