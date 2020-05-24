George Vincent Henderson
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Vincent Henderson
1962 - 2020
George passed away on May 19, 2020, after a lengthy, valiant battle with cancer. He died at his home in Windsor with family at his bedside.
George was born in Petaluma on November 27, 1962 and raised in Santa Rosa. He never left Santa Rosa and started working in the building industry after high school. George became a licensed contractor and started his own business, Henderson Construction, 25 years ago. He did remodels and repairs for clients and friends in Sonoma and Marin counties, and was regularly sought out for his abilities, honesty, and rapport with his clients. The Sonoma County coastline was his special place. He loved being with family and friends, riding his Harley or playing pool.
George was fascinated with collectables (and had considerable expertise in this area) and quirky things. He was always quick with a laugh and enjoyed making jokes out of words and names. He took every opportunity he had to travel or go on an adventure.
George never complained about his struggles and physical pain. He was enthusiastic and full of life, and he shared his joy with everyone. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends, and extremely sensitive to their needs. George believed in the power of prayer and had unshakeable determination!
George was preceded in death by his father Paul Henderson. George is survived by his mother Elise Pierre Henderson with whom he had a very special relationship; sister Kristine Barsky (Steve), brothers Dave Henderson, Pete Henderson, Allen Henderson (Kimberly); nephews Ryan Henderson (Melissa), Kyle Henderson (Jen), Drew Henderson; great nephews Josef, Jake, Wes Henderson; and aunt Yvonne Pierre (Jean). He also has numerous cousins.
George will be buried privately at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held at an undetermined future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from May 24 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 23, 2020
Dave and family, I was so sorry to hear George passed away. Condolences to you all and RIP George.
Cindy Conners
May 23, 2020
My dear friend and old neighbor. I will miss your laugh and you smile ..rest in peace..
Melissa Pendas
Friend
May 23, 2020
george was a good person.always happy go lucky the times l was around him.New him from High school and also ran across threw out the years there after.remember him as always friendly and goofy.you will be missed George. Love ya buddy,Bryan musco
Bryan musco
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved