George Vincent Henderson

1962 - 2020

George passed away on May 19, 2020, after a lengthy, valiant battle with cancer. He died at his home in Windsor with family at his bedside.

George was born in Petaluma on November 27, 1962 and raised in Santa Rosa. He never left Santa Rosa and started working in the building industry after high school. George became a licensed contractor and started his own business, Henderson Construction, 25 years ago. He did remodels and repairs for clients and friends in Sonoma and Marin counties, and was regularly sought out for his abilities, honesty, and rapport with his clients. The Sonoma County coastline was his special place. He loved being with family and friends, riding his Harley or playing pool.

George was fascinated with collectables (and had considerable expertise in this area) and quirky things. He was always quick with a laugh and enjoyed making jokes out of words and names. He took every opportunity he had to travel or go on an adventure.

George never complained about his struggles and physical pain. He was enthusiastic and full of life, and he shared his joy with everyone. He was fiercely loyal to family and friends, and extremely sensitive to their needs. George believed in the power of prayer and had unshakeable determination!

George was preceded in death by his father Paul Henderson. George is survived by his mother Elise Pierre Henderson with whom he had a very special relationship; sister Kristine Barsky (Steve), brothers Dave Henderson, Pete Henderson, Allen Henderson (Kimberly); nephews Ryan Henderson (Melissa), Kyle Henderson (Jen), Drew Henderson; great nephews Josef, Jake, Wes Henderson; and aunt Yvonne Pierre (Jean). He also has numerous cousins.

George will be buried privately at Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for all family and friends will be held at an undetermined future date.



