Georgia Nelson Squires
Georgia Nelson Squires passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at home in Rohnert Park, CA at the age of 91. Devoted wife of the late Bradley E. Squires, Jr and mother of their three children, Bradley, Phillip and Jacqueline (Wilson), all Sonoma County residents. Cherished grandmother of Gabriel Wilson, Valerie Hopkins, Lindsey Caruso and Roxanne Squires. Beloved great-grandmother of Kendra, Davis, Harper, Viviana, Benjamin, Donovan and extended family, David, Maureen and Olivia the Wonder Dog. Predeceased by her brother Robert Nelson. Survived by sisters Vee and Jackie, and brother Foster "Buzz", as well as several nieces and nephews.
Georgia was born in Chicago and raised in Cerro Gordo, Illinois, graduating from Cerro Gordo High School in 1946. She graduated from University of Illinois before marrying the love of her life June 3, 1950. After marriage, they moved their growing family to California to pursue teaching and raise children in Petaluma. She completed her CA Credential at Sonoma State University. Georgia quickly became a well-respected educator and pioneer in her community. She spent her career sharing her passion for History and Politics. Her devotion to education went beyond the classroom in her work as a BTSA mentor, and Union representative. For 50 years, she worked in the field of education and has stayed connected to her BTSA family. In her spare time, Georgia enjoyed reading, analyzing and discussing books and current events. She wasn't a bookworm, she was a book dragon. She also loved watching movies and political shows, spending time with family and eating at her favorite restaurant Mary's Pizza Shack in Rohnert Park. She was witty, intellectual, caring, and an empathetic listener. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all the lives she has touched.
Services to be held June 23rd, 2019, at 2 p.m., St. John's United Methodist Church, 5150 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 8 to June 13, 2019