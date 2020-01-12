Home

Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Georgina Wallace
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Liturgy
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Los Gatos Memorial Park
2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road
San Jose, CA
Georgina Wallace


1923 - 2020
Georgina Wallace Notice
Georgina Wallace
Entered into rest peacefully, January 3, 2020, surrounded by family. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Clark Wallace. She was a devoted mother to her son Tracy and step-daughter Carla Wallace-Sillin, loving grandmother to Katie and Stefanie and cherished great-grandmother of Hayden Wallace-Pollard. Georgina was a proud native of Northern California, born in Dixon. She enjoyed gardening, golf and dancing. Georgina operated her own Residential Care Home in San Jose for over 20 years. Georgina's smile and spirit was inspirational to all she met. Georgina was truly blessed to have such loving caretakers; Martha, Helen, Georgia and Eva, who were respected and loved by Georgina and her family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Liturgy Service on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. at LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL (4321 Sonoma Highway, Santa Rosa, CA, 95409). Those wishing to pay their respects prior to service time may do so between 8:00 a.m. and Service Time. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Los Gatos Memorial Park (2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road, San Jose, CA, 95124). As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Georgina's name are preferred to the St. Jude Children's Foundation (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
