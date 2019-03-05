|
Gerald Alan Harvey
Age 69, Sebastopol. Date of death, February 23rd, 2019. Preceded in death by Gilberta Harvey, his mother, Joseph Harvey, his father and Robert Harvey his eldest brother. Survived by: four siblings – Elaine Harvey, Danny Harvey, Michael Harvey and Brian Harvey. His two children, Justin and Elijah Seal and their mother Rachel Seal and numerous unnamed relatives. A library employee for thirty plus years and longtime Press Democrat paper carrier. A good man who loved his children.
Services will be held privately in his honor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
