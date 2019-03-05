Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Alan Harvey

Notice Flowers

Gerald Alan Harvey Notice
Gerald Alan Harvey
Age 69, Sebastopol. Date of death, February 23rd, 2019. Preceded in death by Gilberta Harvey, his mother, Joseph Harvey, his father and Robert Harvey his eldest brother. Survived by: four siblings – Elaine Harvey, Danny Harvey, Michael Harvey and Brian Harvey. His two children, Justin and Elijah Seal and their mother Rachel Seal and numerous unnamed relatives. A library employee for thirty plus years and longtime Press Democrat paper carrier. A good man who loved his children.
Services will be held privately in his honor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.