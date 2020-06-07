Gerald J. "Jerry" Sullivan
1942 - 2020
Gerald J. "Jerry" Sullivan
December 9, 1942 - June 2, 2020
Jerry passed away June 2, 2020 after a very long illness. He is survived by Shirley Peck, the love of his life for 32 years. Son of the late Lester and Dorothy Sullivan. Survived by his son Kelly and granddaughter Paige. His brother Ellis (Pat), and Shirley's son, Kevin Peck and his daughters Madeline and Bella.
Jerry graduated from St. Vincent High in 1961 and worked with his Dad and brother for Culligan Water Conditioning for years and later owned Sullivan Brothers along with Ellis and Kelly. Jerry proudly served in the Air Force Reserve during the Vietnam War as an airplane mechanic at Hamilton Field.
Jerry loved cars, especially his "69" Chevelle's. He was a member of the Pacer Car Club of Petaluma. He also loved sports, had "49er" season tickets for years and was there for the "catch". He also loved to hunt, fish, BBQ and play "31".
We couldn't have not gotten through these last years with all the help from our faithful friends, Bob and Francine Hatfield, a heartfelt thank you.
A celebration of life at a later date. Donations can be made in Jerry's memory to Fresenius Medical (Kidney) Care, 715 Southpoint Blvd., Suite A, Petaluma, CA 94954.



Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 7 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 5, 2020
We send our condolences to Shirley and the family and honor Jerry's memory. He and Shirley have been such good friends to our family - Bob and Francine Hatfield. Plus, we are grateful for Jerry's expertise installing water filtration that continues to serve three Sierra cabins, making them useable! Rest in Peace, Jerry. Go Niners!
John & Linda Kolb
Friend
June 5, 2020
Jerry was a great father and a great partner to my mom
Kevin Peck
Son
June 5, 2020
Very nice man. I work with the Sullivan bros most of my life. We never heard a harsh word come out of Jerrys mouth. Just an all around Nice man!
Lee Olaeta
Friend
