Gerald Lee Kowell
Gerald Lee Kowell was born to parents John and Eva Kowell on November 18, 1931, in Klamath Falls, OR. The family moved to Santa Rosa, CA when Gerry (Gerald), was a year old. His family included two siblings, Barbara Gregory and Caryl Mastros.
Gerry enlisted in the U.S. Marines shortly after graduating from Santa Rosa High School and served in Korea until he was honorably discharged.
Gerry entered the business world as a tile setter. In 1967, he purchased a tile business. He was a founding member of the North Coast Builders Exchange and was instrumental in starting the tile and cabinetry industry in Santa Rosa. He owned Santa Rosa Kitchen & Bath in Santa Rosa before retiring.
Gerry met RoseAnn Cory on a blind date. They married on June 19, 1960 and were together for 34 years. They have two children together. Their son Jeff married their daughter-in-law Christina with grandchildren Ruby Kowell and Hannah Rountree. Their daughter Susan married their son-in-law Darrell Clark with grandson Cooper Clark.
Gerry met Trisha (Patricia), Poulson at a North Coast Builders Exchange function. Gerry and Trisha were married on May 20, 2001 and moved to El Dorado Hills, CA where they have resided until his peaceful passing at home on October 18, 2019.
Gerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, world travel and developing country property. Wherever Gerry went, he was a kind and loving family man and a contributing member of his community. He will be missed, loved and forever in our hearts.
Please join us for Gerald Kowells Celebration of Life on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:30PM. The service will begin at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. Following the service there will be a luncheon and gathering at Sunrise Banquet Hall, 600 Orange Drive, Vacaville, CA 95687.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 5 to Nov. 10, 2019