Gerald Niimi
November 16, 1943 - October 15, 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Niimi Passed away in Santa Rosa October 15, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Dearly beloved husband of Naomi Niimi. Loving father of Greg Niimi of Irving, TX. Dear brother of Grace Komoda and her husband Jeffrey of Hawaii; and Gilbert Niimi and his wife Ronnie of Mesquite, Nevada. A native of Oahu, Hawaii, Jerry is a 1965 graduate of Purdue University. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees, serving in Vietnam. Following his service in the Navy, Jerry and Naomi settled in Southern California, where he worked as an electrical engineer for Exxon on the oil rigs off the coast of Santa Barbara. Moving to Santa Rosa, he worked for Thermogenics as a geothermal engineer, later starting a geothermal consulting business, Thermosource. Jerry was an avid golfer. He was a horse racing aficionado and was a partner in owning two horses. Jerry volunteered for 15 years as an AARP tax aid.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Jerry's life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:30 PM at Legends at Bennett Valley, 3328 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. Casual or "Aloha" attire is welcomed. Private family inurnment, North Shore, Oahu, HI.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019