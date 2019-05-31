|
|
Gerald Peter Sanchietti
Gerald Peter Sanchietti, 81, passed into the presence of the Lord on May 28, 2019. Jerry was born March 29th, 1938 to Gus and Anne Sanchietti in Sebastopol, California where he lived and worked all his life. He attended Sebastopol Elementary School and later graduated from Analy High School in 1956. Jerry is survived by his wife, Lillian Sanchietti, of 44 years and his children Jeff, Debbie and Kevin Clark, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Additionally, he leaves behind his brothers Louie Sanchietti and Mel Sanchietti, sister Barbara Bidia and numerous nieces and nephews. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He enjoyed his years as a member of SIRs (Sons in Retirement) and was an active member of Hessel Church. Jerry will be remembered for his positive attitude, sense of humor and devotion to his family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Hessel Church in Sebastopol. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with his family's wishes, memorial donations should be made to Gideons International (https://www.gideons.org/donate)
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 31 to June 1, 2019