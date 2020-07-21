Geraldine A. Simkalo

Geraldine A. Simkalo passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving family, son Jim (Karen), daughter Laurie, grandchildren Nick, Thomas, Jenna (Shawn), Christopher (Megan), Tyler (Angela), great-grandchildren Chistopher, Sophia, and Olivia.

Gerry with a "G" was born October 2, 1929 to William and Emma Wolff in Bronx, New York. In 1951 she married Richard (Dick) Simkalo, the love of her life. During their first year of their marriage Dick was sent to the Korean War. After the war Dick and Gery settled in Roslyn, New York, where they welcomed their children Jim and Laurie. In 1972 the family moved west to Belvedere, CA, where Dick began his successful career in real estate and Gerry embraced the California lifestyle.

Gerry loved travel, good food and entertaining. She had fabulous taste. Gerry's home décor and personal style were impeccable. Also, she was a fantastic cook and baker and her needlepoint was extraordinary. She enjoyed tennis, golf, and skiing. When she turned 80 she went skydiving. Nothing made her happier than seeing her friends and family gathered around the dinner table eating good food, laughing and telling stories. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.

A celebration of her life will be held when circumstances permit.



