Geraldine Ann "Jerry" Rose
Born in Los Angeles, California, Jerry passed away in Carmichael, California on November 2, 2019. Raised in San Jose, Jerry spent her younger years as a nurse after training in the San Jose area. She met the love of her life, Jesse Rose, in San Francisco. Jerry and Jesse loved to dance and enjoyed the time they spent together around San Francisco. The couple married while Jesse was in the Army and soon after moved to Georgia, where their eldest son Jesse was born. After two years, they moved to Concord where Steven, John and Michael were born and moved to Santa Rosa in 1963 where they decided to raise the family. Jerry was a wonderful homemaker and she thoroughly enjoyed being with her family. In her spare time, she loved gardening, sewing and camping. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bobby, her husband Jesse in 1988 and her son Steven. Jerry is survived by her sons Jesse A. Rose (Jorja) of Ventura, John D. Rose of West Sacramento and Michael J. Rose (Lupe) of Yuba City; brother John Jepson (Joanne); grandchildren Jesse Adam, Jenael, Jenessa, Justine, Brian and Jennifer as well as several great grandchildren (with more on the way) and numerous cousins.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa. Interment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Shiloh Addition, Windsor. Evening Vigil Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 7:00PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donation in Jerry's memory may be made to Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019