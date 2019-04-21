|
Geraldine "Gerri" Asti
May 30, 1940 - April 9, 2019
Geraldine "Gerri" Asti died peacefully at the age of 78.
First born child of Sam and Minnie (Travaglini) Asti (deceased) of Santa Rosa, Gerri is survived by daughters Karin Rossi (Scott Sherman), Julie (Joel) Baron, siblings Dennis (Dona) Asti, Janice (Ray) Davis and David Asti (May Yee), grandchildren Luke Morbitz, Izabella, Scott and Theresa Rossi-Sherman and many close family relations. Preceded in death by daughter Lisa Cowles. A lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, Gerri graduated from Ursuline High School in 1958 and continued education at SRJC before focusing on family life with ex-spouse Ted Siemens. Gerri went on to be the attendance secretary at Herbert Slater Jr. High for 25 years before retiring. A social butterfly at heart, Gerri's wicked sense of humor, love of bridge, "thrifting", travel, musical theater and her church, enamored her to a wide circle of lifelong close friends and admirers. The family is forever grateful for the love her community, family members and caretakers showed in the last year of her life. Her sweet smile, exuberant laughter and fun-loving spirit will live on in our hearts.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass and lunch reception Friday April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 1244 St. Francis Drive, Santa Rosa, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019