|
|
Geraldine E. (Cook) Pale
February 26, 1943 - August 31, 2019
Passed away peacefully, by her side was her loving husband Kalolo Pale of 33 years. Also by her side was her loving brother Robert F. Cook. Proceeded in death by her loving brother Ed C. Cook Jr. Survived by her loving sister Jean D. Cook and by many nieces and nephews.
She was a long time resident of Cloverdale, attended Cloverdale schools. She became a beautician working in several shops in the area. She traveled aboard Delta and Nauru Pacific liner, which sailed to South America and the Micronesian Islands. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Services will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 1:00 at Fred Young Co. in Cloverdale, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019