Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Geraldine Magers
Geraldine Magers
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Vigil
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
Petaluma, CA
Geraldine Ester Magers


1949 - 2019
Geraldine Ester Magers Notice
Geraldine Ester Magers
Geraldine Ester Magers went into God's hands on July 20, 2019. Geraldine was born on April 21, 1949, first daughter to Valentina Garzoli Magers and Gerald Lloyd Magers at the Petaluma General Hospital in Petaluma, California. She attended Roseland Elementary School, Lawrence Cook Junior High, and Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa. She attended Santa Rosa Junior College and, later, Sonoma State University where she received California teaching credentials for elementary and secondary education and a community college counseling credential. She worked at Sebastopol Childrens' Center in Sebastopol and later worked at the Sonoma County Library Main Branch and the Coddingtown Library branch at the reference desk.
She is a lifetime member of the Sonoma State Alumni Association. She loved books, especially children's books. She has been a lifelong friend of the library and is a member of the local Library Children's Book Club. During her life, she was a collector of books, especially children's books, and Hummel figurines.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lora Lee and Gary Grutkowski, of Sebastopol and Downieville, California. She is remembered by many friends and family as a gentle and kind person.
Visitation will be held, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, Petaluma. The Vigil Service will be held at 7:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to meet on Thursday, July 25,2019 at 10:15 AM at PARENT-SORENSEN, thence to St. Vincent de Paul Church, Petaluma, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 24 to July 25, 2019
