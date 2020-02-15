|
|
Geraldine (Geri) Misner McCauley
With sadness, Geri's family announces her sudden passing on December 4th 2019 at the age of 73, due to blood clot complications.
She is survived by her son Daniel McCauley and her grandchildren Oscar and Shea McCauley, grandchildren's mother Alix McCauley, siblings JoAnne Wuelfing, James Misner, Claudia Misner, Douglas Misner and her longtime companion Werner Schmidt. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly.
Geri was born in San Rafael on August 14, 1946 to Dolores (Langford) and Gerald Misner. She grew up in Mill Valley, the middle child of five siblings. She was tagged "Ginger" early on for her spicy character. After graduating Marin Catholic High School, she began a short modeling career with Macys where she met and married photographer Bruce McCauley and had their only son Daniel McCauley. As a single mother, Geri raised her son in Marin County and St Helena. She returned to Stinson Beach where she and her beloved husky, Simba, lived for 20 years. In 2001 Geri relocated to Sebastopol to be near her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Her grandchildren's plays, recitals and family gatherings in Bolinas were amongst her favorite times.
Geri was an avid reader with an extensive book collection and a very curious mind. Of her many interests, she enjoyed playing the piano, debating, photography, and tennis. She was very passionate about the environment and the well-being of animals, with a particular fondness for wolves and Orcas. Geri dabbled in a number of careers from paralegal, radio journalism, production manager and what she loved the most, real estate.
Family and friends are invited to Geri's Celebration of Life March 1st, 12 noon at the Sebastopol Center For the Arts, 282 S High St. Sebastopol CA. 95472.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Geri's name may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020