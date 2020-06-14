Geraldine (Gerry) Patricia (DeCosta) Zitkovich

Gerry was born on February 4, 1935 in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she grew up. She went to the Lord on June 3, 2020 in Petaluma where she lived since 1961. She was the daughter of Joseph and Mary DeCosta, and the youngest of eight children. She lived on Hickam Air Force Base as a child and survived the Pearl Harbor attack at just six years old. She became an aunt when she was only nine years old, which led her to a career in Child Development. She was a nurturing, caring, generous compassionate hard-working woman and mother.

In 1954 at age 19, she married her husband, Bill, who she met at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. They moved to Petaluma after coming to California on a ship. She worked for the McNear family for several years, and also as a waitress. In 1962, after her third child was born, she started a licensed child care with 14 children, many of whom were like her own children. She had a license from then until 1976. She then decided to go back to school at SRJC, while also working at Miwok Valley School as a teacher aide and yard duty. She worked for the Argus Courier at the same time from 1977 to 1979. In 1982, she started the first before-and-after-school program in Sonoma County at Wilson school, where she worked for more than 20 years.

She believed in service and volunteered for many – serving with the altar society at St. Vincent's church for ten years; a Girl Scout leader, CCD teacher at St. James church, and VBS teacher and crafter. She loved music and especially singing. She was a lover and advocate for animals. She loved nature and going camping. She also had multiple talents, especially sewing beautiful bags, doll clothes and Halloween costumes.

She was a believer of prayer and faith her entire life. She had been a member of St. James Catholic Church since 1975. She loved to pray the rosary.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William, brother: Donald, her son Michael Zitkovich, daughter Karen Frazier, daughter Lisa (Chris) Parreira, and daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Schlager. Her grandchildren: Megan, Stephanie, Amelia, Zachary, Paige, Nicolas, Jared, Allison, and Heather. Also: one great grandchild. She had 14 nieces and nephews, and hundreds of cousins.

The family would like to thank Hospice and the many Kaiser doctors throughout the years. A mass will be said for her life celebration which is TBD soon at St. James Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store