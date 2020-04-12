|
Monsignor Gerard Fahey
Monsignor Gerard Fahey, the oldest Diocesan priest nearing his 93rd year, and a leader in the Catholic Church in Sonoma County for more than five decades, returned peacefully to the God he loved on April 4th at his home in Kenwood.
A native of Ardboley, Balla, County Mayo, Ireland, Gerard was the youngest child of Delia and James Fahey. He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, and his 2 nephews. His nephew, Francis, and grandniece, Maria, reside in Ireland.
After completing his studies in Philosophy and Theology at All Hallows Seminary in Dublin, Ireland, he was ordained to the Priesthood on June 17, 1951 for ministry in the Diocese of Christchurch, New Zealand. He was a parochial vicar and pastor there for 13 years, where he was warmly embraced by the people he served in this beautiful country. It brought him joy to be able to use his natural talents to construct a parish hall with his parishioners.
In July 1964, Fr. Fahey came to the newly established Diocese of Santa Rosa. He was assigned to St. Bernard's in Eureka and then to Our Lady of The Redwoods in Garberville.
After distinguishing himself as a pastor, Father was appointed administrator of St. Eugene Cathedral in 1970, where his achievements were many. He protected the financial health of the parish, ending deficit spending by convening a competent finance committee. He raised the salaries and benefits of the teachers in the school, and the parish school and religious education program flourished under his leadership. He commissioned the construction of the Msgr. Becker Center. With the help of retired San Francisco firemen, many improvements to the Cathedral grounds were completed. He served as Chaplain to the Serra Club that promotes vocations to the priesthood, and was an active director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, which raised funds for missions around the world.
Msgr. served as Director of Diocesan Cemeteries for 26 years, developing new burial sites and mausoleums, and building a beautiful chapel dedicated to Madelyne Trione. For Msgr. Fahey, this was another expression of his priestly ministry, providing comfort to those grieving the loss of their loved ones.
Msgr. Fahey was a warm and hospitable man - full of charity and graciousness. He was a friend of the rich and poor alike, recognizing in each person, and in everyone, a God-given dignity that was to be respected, welcomed and cherished.
The tenderness of Msgr. was especially evident in his ten years of service as Catholic Chaplain to the residents of Sonoma Developmental Center in Glen Ellen, where he was at the service of everyone - residents, staff administrators, as well as their families – and is remembered as a blessing to all.
In 1981, Msgr. Fahey accepted Bishop Hurley's invitation to establish a new parish in the Valley of the Moon. His friendliness and determined zeal captured the hearts of a small group of people, eager to form a new parish. It was his vision and inspiration to build a faith community, based on charity, that motivated the hard-working parishioners to join together where everyone felt welcomed.
God smiled on this fledgling group and its crusading pastor when Henry Trione donated land in Wild Oak. Star of the Valley Catholic Church was built, and was dedicated on Oct. 4, 1981, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.
The crucifix in Star of the Valley Church, was inspired by Msgr. Fahey's vision of portraying the compassionate Christ - reaching out to all; "Come take my hand. I will bring you with me to the Father".
The Msgr. Fahey Parish Center, funded by a matching grant made possible by Evert and Norma Person, and the parishioners of Star of the Valley, was constructed in 1993. Fulfilling Msgr. Fahey's desire to create a community space for the parish family to gather, where all were welcomed, this parish center provided the opportunity to share a meal, celebrate the special occasions of life, and a place to feel at home.
Under Msgr.'s guidance, many programs were established to benefit the needs of others - The Festival of Lights, the Neighbor to Neighbor Program, Nick's Pantry, the Samaritans, the Newcomer's Welcome Dinner, and sewing groups - many of which are continued today by the dedicated work of Star of the Valley parishioners.
Always humbled and grateful by the generosity of others, Msgr. created a special prayer of Thanksgiving, which he recited at the end of each Mass, followed by the Prayer of St. Francis.
The happiest years of Msgr.'s priesthood were spent as the founding pastor of Star of the Valley parish for 17 years. He was guided by the words of St. Augustine: In essentials - unity. In necessary things – freedom. In all things – charity.
Msgr. Fahey did many great things in a quiet way. He would often spend time with the homeless on the street – believing that money can help the hunger, but listening will comfort the heart. He visited the incarcerated, and comforted the sick, homebound and dying. He could see the goodness, if not the greatness, in each person.
Msgr. Fahey never forgot his Irish roots and the enduring hardships of all people. He will be remembered by many for the twinkle in his smiling Irish eyes which touched our hearts, the warmth of his joyful spirit and laughter, and his overflowing generosity - offering a cup of kindness to those in need; his acceptance of everyone, and his care for all people, animals and the beauty of the earth. He touched the lives of so many with the healing hand of Christ's compassion. Most importantly, Msgr. Gerard Fahey was passionate about his faith, and his belief in God's love for all of us.
We are grateful to the doctors and nurses at Memorial Hospice who cared for Msgr., especially Dr. Wagner and Zora. Our prayers of gratitude are extended to Pate, Apikali, Siteri, and Setoki for the loving caregiving they provided for Msgr. Fahey.
For those who wish to make a donation in Msgr. Fahey's memory, the Neighbor to Neighbor Program at Star of the Valley Parish (495 White Oak Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95409) or the may be considered. Cards or written sentiments that will be shared with Msgr.'s family in Ireland, can be sent c/o Bill Cutler, to Star of the Valley, or emailed to [email protected] There will be a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life at Star of The Valley Catholic Church after shelter in place is lifted.
Cead Mile Failte – A Hundred Thousand Welcomes.
May God hold you, Monsignor Gerard Fahey, in the palm of His hand.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020