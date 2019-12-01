|
|
Gerhard Rossbach
Gerhard was born in Ernsthal, Germany on October 2, 1926. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his creativity, artistry and love of music. He was an avid soccer player and fan, an enthusiastic gymnast, a dedicated swimmer, and a voracious reader. He enjoyed traveling and he loved to play chess… his favorite word was "checkmate." No gathering or holiday celebration was complete without Gerhard playing his accordion and encouraging everyone to "sing along."
As a redheaded boy in the mountain town of Ernsthal, Gerhard spent his time skiing, hiking, and playing the accordion. Music remained an important part of his life, and his loyal German shepherd, Dux, was always by his side.
Gerhard's hometown of Ernsthal is well known for the art of glassblowing. Gerhard became a skilled glassblower as a young man, creating decorative artwork including Christmas ornaments, wine glasses and other beautiful and unique art pieces. He was also adept at scientific glasswork and creating industrial neon projects.
Gerhard and his family survived many hardships in Germany during World War II, and he was drafted into the German military and assigned to the ski patrol division. He had just been admitted to the university to study Engineering, but this dream came to an abrupt halt because of the war. After the war, Gerhard moved to West Germany to start a new life and married Ingeburg Kober. In 1960, he immigrated to the United States, taking the family business along with his wife and children, their son, Frank who was three, and their daughter, Ilona who was seven.
The family lived in the Bay Area for many years where Gerhard worked at Stanford Research Institute as a scientific glassblower on classified projects. Gerhard's son, Frank, has followed in his father's footsteps and keeps the 300 year old family business and traditions of glassblowing alive in Truckee, California.
As an accordionist, Gerhard was a band leader and formed the band "The Continental Trio," and for many years the group entertained at German clubs, dances, and events throughout the Bay Area.
Following his divorce in 1979, Gerhard moved to Incline Village and continued his wholesale/retail glass art business. The Lake Tahoe area reminded him of his youth in Germany. He loved the mountains, trees, and skiing in the winter. While golfing in Tahoe, Gerhard met Glenna Yee, and they were soon married. The couple lived in the Lake Tahoe/Reno area and then moved to Oakmont in 2004. Glenna and Gerhard were married for 19 years, sharing their love of travel, art, music and the companionship of their devoted golden retriever, Savannah.
Gerhard's "Celebration of Life" was held on October 2, 2019 when he would have celebrated his 93rd birthday. Memorial scholarship donations may be made to the Cal Alumni Club of Oakmont and sent to Toni Hower, 7521 Oak Leaf Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019