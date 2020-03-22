|
Gerry Filippi
Gerry Filippi, 82, of Santa Rosa, passed away March 14, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born and raised in Santa Rosa. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1955. She worked for the county as an account clerk. She was a teacher's aide for many years in the Rincon Valley School District and enjoyed working with children. She owned a dance studio with her friend Dorothy Shick and also was a cake decorator at Baskin Robbins.
She cared for people and was the kindest person you would ever meet. She was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did not care out of obligation but because that was the kind of person she was.
Gerry is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carlo, her three children, Alan (Connie) Filippi, Patrick Filippi, Lisa (Colin) Boyd, and her two grandchildren, Briana Filippi and Connor Filippi.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020