Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrud Jahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrud "Hanna" Jahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrud "Hanna" Jahn Notice
Gertrud "Hanna" Jahn
Gertrud "Hanna" Jahn, 93. Hanna passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on Christmas Day 2019.
Hanna immigrated to the US from Germany with her young family in 1959. She was a skilled seamstress and did alterations at JC Penney for many years. Hanna loved spending time with her family. She is deeply missed.
Hanna is survived by her son Hans (Barbara) Jahn; granddaughter Stacy (Ryan) Campbell; grandson Ryan (Kristianna) Jahn, and two great-granddaughters, in whose company she delighted. She is preceded in death by Julius Jahn, her husband of 54 years.
We will gather at Hanna's home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1p.m. to remember her. Please call Stacy for details 707-228-8477.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrud's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -