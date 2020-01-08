|
Gertrud "Hanna" Jahn
Gertrud "Hanna" Jahn, 93. Hanna passed away peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on Christmas Day 2019.
Hanna immigrated to the US from Germany with her young family in 1959. She was a skilled seamstress and did alterations at JC Penney for many years. Hanna loved spending time with her family. She is deeply missed.
Hanna is survived by her son Hans (Barbara) Jahn; granddaughter Stacy (Ryan) Campbell; grandson Ryan (Kristianna) Jahn, and two great-granddaughters, in whose company she delighted. She is preceded in death by Julius Jahn, her husband of 54 years.
We will gather at Hanna's home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1p.m. to remember her. Please call Stacy for details 707-228-8477.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020