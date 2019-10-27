|
Gil Mendoza
Gilbert "Gil" Mendoza, of Santa Rosa, succumbed to complications from a prolonged illness on October 16, 2019. Born on March 7, 1928, he was 91 years old.
Gil is survived by six children: Mark of Santa Rosa; Brandi Ford of Ukiah; Todd of Petaluma; Steven of Ukiah; Carol of Santa Rosa; and Rebecca Philbert of River Vale, New Jersey. Gil was a grandfather many, many times over, and had several great- and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol Mary (nee Rankin), one daughter, Joanna Mary, and his older brother. Soccoro ("Socky") of San Mateo.
Born in San Francisco to Josephine and Carlos Mendoza of Mexico, who fled civil unrest for the chance at a better life, Gil was the first member of his family born in the United States. He started working at nine years old in the China Basin shipyard, selling refreshments to stevedores and dockworkers from a spare freight cart. This early work experience instilled in Gil a tenacious work ethic that he, in turn, impressed upon his children and grandchildren.
After graduating from Mission Dolores High School in San Francisco in 1946, Gil served in the US Army during the Korean War before starting a management career in Colonial Bakery in South San Francisco. Like several of his children and grandchildren, Gil worked in various leadership roles at Safeway, Inc., eventually retiring in 1992.
Gil spent his long retirement managing investment properties in the Bay Area, traveling to Mexico with family, and hosting large family gatherings at his home. He was well-known in his Bennett Valley neighborhood of 57 years by many neighbors, acquaintances, and wait staff at local restaurants.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, at LAFFERTY & SMITH COLONIAL CHAPEL (4321 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa). Interment next to his wife at Calvary Cemetery (2930 Bennett Valley Rd., Santa Rosa) will follow privately on Monday, November 4.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019