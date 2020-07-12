Gillian Bishop

Gillian BishopGillian Bishop, 83, of Huntersville NC, passed away Sunday, July 5th, 2020.Born and raised in London, England, Gillian moved to San Francisco in 1962. After several years of courtship, she married George Bishop in 1966, also of San Francisco, and together they settled in Petaluma in 1968 to raise a family. She is often remembered for her enduring British accent, for her sweet demeanor and gentle way of being, even in the hours leading up to her death. In her early years in San Francisco, she worked for British import car companies like Jaguar and Triumph; and later worked administratively in the hotel industry in Rohnert Park, CA. In 2005 Gillian and her husband moved to Huntersville to be near their three grandchildren where she was an avid patron of the museums, Charlotte Symphony and local fine arts activities. She attended the Cove Church in Mooresville and loved the activities at the Lodge in the Birkdale Glen Community. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Charles Rhodes, and by her brother Bob.She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Bishop of Huntersville; son and daughter in law, Alex and Roberta Bishop, of Davidson; and three grandchildren, also of Davidson: granddaughter Jolie; and grandsons Harrison and Owen.At this time there are no services scheduled.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlotte Humane Society, 27000 Landly Road, Charlotte, NC 28269.