Gina Maria Jones

Gina Maria Jones has passed away unexpectedly on July 17, 2020. At 65 years young Gina's presence will be deeply missed by her family and loved ones.

Her world revolved around her two children, Sheila and Mitchell, and her grandson, Elijah. She prioritized taking care of her family, always thinking of them before herself.

Gina was a woman full of infinite love to give and expressed her love to her family every single day of her existence.

An extraordinary grandmother, mother, sister and daughter; words alone cannot express our loss.

She is preceded in death by her late husband, Michael Jones, and father, William Nellor.

"Remember me when flowers bloom early in the spring

Remember me on sunny days in the fun that summer brings

Remember me in the fall as you walk through leaves of gold

And remember me in the wintertime in the stories that are told

But most of all remember Each day, right from the start

I will be forever near For I live within your heart"



