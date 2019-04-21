Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Gina Suzanne Holben

Gina Suzanne Holben
In loving memory of Gina Suzanne Holben, (48), who passed unexpectedly April 17th, 2019. Born July 16, 1970 in Santa Rosa, CA. Daughter of Michelea and Jim McVicar. Beloved Wife of Steve Holben, and loving Mother of Shelby White-Furtado (Dylan), Mckenna Holben (Wyatt), and Chase Holben (Kylee). Cherished Sister of Dale and Joanna White, Shannan McVicar, and Tracy McVicar. Also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and companion Bodie the dog. Her unconditional love, infectious smile, and caring personality will be missed by all.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
