Gino Lindelli

January 30, 1947 - September 12, 2020

Rest in peace Gino, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and the man loved unconditionally by Jocelyn.

We all will miss your smile, your jokes and you being yourself.

You passed way too soon but you will always be remembered and loved.



