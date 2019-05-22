|
Gladwyn Rajender Utarid
Gladwyn Rajender Utarid passed away peacefully early Friday morning at 3:30 a.m. on May 17, 2019 at his residence in Forestville, California. He was surrounded by his family and reunited with his daughter Waunema (Softy) Utarid-Magot, who passed away in 2013. Gladwyn was born in Roorkee, India on October 26, 1940, the oldest son to Munshi Ram and Manori Utarid and has seven siblings.
He attended Union Theological Seminary in Bareilly, India and earned his Merritt as a Reverend and led the Central Methodist Church in Mussoorie for five years. In 1966, he married the love of his life, Evangeline (Meena) Parmar, and they celebrated 52 years together. Their marriage gifted them with three children, Anjana, Waunema and Mark and five grandchildren.
Although his Faith remained strong, Gladwyn left the church and joined a tailoring company, Gwalior suiting in Delhi, India. He advised businessmen to dress in the latest suits and continued his ministry work by attending Christian conference in Singapore.
In 1973, Waunema Warren, member of Forestville Methodist church, visited the Utarid family in India and a close bond was formed between the two families. In 1975, Waunema Warren sponsored Gladwyn and the family to visit the states and invited everyone to live on her property in Sebastopol. The family's visit to the states turned into a permanent residence. Gladwyn was offered work at Korbel winery in the champagne and brandy production department, where he remained for 32 years and received accolades for his service to the company. Eventually the family moved from Sebastopol to Forestville and celebrated countless milestones of their marriage and continued to grow the family.
Gladwyn was a natural sharp dressed man and enjoyed his daily walks around Forestville and the Joe Rodota trail. He was a gifted musician, sang ghazels and played the harmonium. The many visits to India and Canada resulted in house concerts, that went into the early hours of dawn. He was passionate about gardening, especially his roses, made countless BBQ dishes, often was the center of attention at gatherings and enjoyed making people laugh at his expense. He loved reading his Bible and discussing the meaning of life. He believed he had been incredibly blessed and had received everything he had asked for. He depended on his Faith for everything and his love and care for the family was a top priority. He instilled good work ethics in his children and grandchildren and referenced famous quotes in relation to life circumstances/lessons. His best moments were time spent with family, eating homemade Indian cuisine made by Meena, entertaining guests and doing magic tricks for the grandchildren. His home was open to all and he welcomed everyone at any time to break bread.
He lived his life with Gusto or Masti and had a smile that could change anyone's bad mood/day into a celebrated moment. Gladwyn was a true gentleman, gracious and solicitous of other people's well-being. His many talents, generosity and gifts will carry on with his children and grandchildren. He is survived by wife, Meena Utarid, daughter, Anjana Utarid, son, Mark Utarid, daughter-in-law, Gabby Utarid, son-in-law Darren Magot, grandchildren, Madeline Utarid, Nathan Magot, Zach Magot, Claire Utarid, Simone Utarid and five of his siblings, Gladys, Gloria, Goodwill, Grace and Gabriel.
A memorial service will be held at Forestville Methodist Church on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., 6550 Covey Road, Forestville, CA. Family and friends are welcome to the gathering and to enjoy Gladwyn's favorite dishes, immediately after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a fund at Redwood Empire Food Bank. Please visit the website at refb.organd click the donate button. Please be sure to include in memory of Gladwyn Utarid.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 22, 2019