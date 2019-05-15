|
Gladys E. Bates
Gladys Bates passed away on April 20, 2019, at the age of 90 from a heart attack. She is survived by her son, Lou Bates, step-daughter Kathy Boeta, nephew Tomas Picou, and nieces Marsha Sherburn and Sandra Bankston. Gladys grew up in rural Louisiana during the Depression era and was the youngest of three children. She learned that you need to work hard in life, and carried that philosophy through her life. She also learned to be kind, giving, supportive, and caring. After marrying Louis Bates Sr., the couple moved to San Francisco in 1955 and then to Sonoma County in 1957. Shortly after their arrival in Sonoma Co. Gladys started working for G.K. Hardt in his car sales business and went on to become the Vice President of his land development corporation. For ten years after Mr. Hardt's passing, Gladys distributed the bulk of his estate to many Sonoma County organizations; including the Green Music Center at Sonoma State, Santa Rosa Junior College, Social Advocates for Youth, and the Children's Village program. She is beloved by many in the community and will be deeply missed. Gladys also volunteered with the Wells Fargo Center, the Church of the Roses, and the Salvation Army.
There will be a memorial service at the Church of the Roses on May 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. As an alternative to sending flowers, you can donate in Gladys' name to a local organization like the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 15 to May 16, 2019