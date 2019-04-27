|
Gladys E. St. George
Gladys E. St. George passed away peacefully in Orland, CA on April 20, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Petaluma, CA on February 10, 1922 to parents Gerhard and Anna Lundgren. Gladys completed her education through a variety of schools in the Petaluma area. She truly enjoyed fishing and needlework, but her family was the greatest highlight of her life. Gladys is survived by her son; Jerry St. George of Sebastopol, CA, daughters; Julie Winn of Wolflake, MN, and Francey Midgley of Orland, CA, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Gladys will be laid to rest at the Liberty Cemetery in Petaluma, CA. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary is handling all arrangements.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019