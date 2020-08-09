1/1
Gladys Hoffman
1917 - 2020
Gladys Hoffman
May 19, 1917 - July 29, 2020
Gladys Hoffman passed away on July 29, 2020 in Sonoma, CA at the age of 103 with her loving family close by.
Gladys was born on May 19, 1917 in Costa Rica to an American father, James Hoffman of Buffalo, NY, and his wife, Victoria Arley of Guanacaste Province, Costa Rica. She married Randolph Albert and moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1945, just after World War II. During the war, Gladys worked as a civilian in the Canal Zone for the American military. Gladys then settled in Daly City and later in Oakland, CA before transitioning to Sonoma County.
Gladys was the last of seven siblings and is survived by three married children: Nairn Albert of Novato, CA, Carol Buser of San Diego, CA, and Elsa Obuchowski of Norwalk, CT, plus an extended family of grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews in the U.S. and Costa Rica. A devoted Christian woman, she set an example for her entire family as a loving and gracious lady. Her earthly presence will be missed. Her love of flowers, travel, sewing, and parakeets kept her engaged throughout her life. She will be remembered for her singing, guitar playing, laughter, and beautiful smile.
We love you and will miss you, Mom, Gladys, Mother-in-Law, Nana, Aunt, Grandma, Great-Grandmother.

Pura Vida

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
